Thugs harass journalist at Okorocha’s polling unit

Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha
Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha

A PREMIUM TIMES reporter was briefly detained and harassed at Ward 1 in Ogboko village, Ideato South Local Government Area of Imo state.

The journalist who was duly accredited to cover the elections was banned from the centre by men who appeared to be thugs after they temporarily ceased his working materials.

The centre is where the outgoing governor of the state, Rochas Okorocha, is expected to vote later today. He is from Ogboko village.

Mr Okorocha is contesting for the Imo West senatorial seat under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). There are four polling points at the Ogboko ward 1 unit 1 centre.

The reporter, Ebuka Onyeji, arrived at the polling centre around 8:30 a.m. but no personnel nor materials were present.

He then went to a nearby RAC centre only to discover that materials were still being moved to the polling units as at 9:10 am.

Okowa Campaign AD

When he later came back to the centre at 9:20 a.m, officials had arrived but still setting up their tables.

One of the presiding officers said the delay was caused by the sorting of materials and accreditation of party agents.

Shortly afterwards, the reporter was accosted by two men not wearing an official uniform or election tags. They demanded the reporter’s identification.

The thugs immediately started harassing the journalist even after showing them his accredited INEC tag and ID card. The reporter was also wearing the INEC vest for accredited journalists.

The reporter’s vehicle was then surrounded by many other thugs who joined in the confrontation.

“Call who sent you here. Anybody can print this your tag”, one of the thugs said. He ordered that the journalist’s laptop, gadgets and other materials be seized.

“You don’t know you are in Rochas Okorocha’s polling booth and you say you want to observe elections?”

There were only two female police officers stationed at the centre. They had no guns. Both of them watched as the thugs attacked the journalist.

After Mr Onyeji approached one of the policewomen to introduce himself, she also demanded that he place a call “to the person that sent you.”

Despite Mr Onyeji placing the call to the PREMIUM TIMES office and an editor speaking with the police officer, the harassment continued.

The thugs then slapped, kicked and beat the journalist’s driver when he tried to complain about the harassment.

The centre was controlled by the thugs who appeared to be working for the governor.

They eventually gave the reporter back his properties with a stern warning to leave and never to return to the centre again.

There are 13 wards in Ideato South LGA and elections were yet to start in most polling units there as at 10:00 a.m.

A party agent of Action Alliance, AA, attributed the delays to confusion in accredited the party agents of the two APC factions in the state.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.