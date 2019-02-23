Elections: Two killed, three injured in Ebonyi violence

Related News

Two persons have been killed while three others were injured in Amagu ward one in Ikwo Local Government Area of the Ebonyi State.

The police commissioner in the state, Awosola Awotunde, confirmed the incident to PREMIUM TIMES. The violence occurred late on Friday night.

Mr Awotunde said the incident followed a clash between supporters of two political parties in the state. Although he did not mention the parties, there have been clashes between APC and PDP supporters in the South-eastern state.

“The injured ones are being treated in the hospital. We are treating them as suspects for now as they were involved in the clash.”

Ebonyi witnessed a lot of pre-election violence with some people killed and many others injured.

