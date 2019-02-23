INEC retrieves missing result sheets for Ekweremadu’s LGA in Enugu

Related News

Few hours to the commencement of the rescheduled elections, the missing result sheets for one of the local governments in Enugu State have been retrieved.

At about 11 p.m. on Friday, the state’s Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Emeka Ononamadu, accompanied by some of the commission’s officials and security aides, brought a wrapped parcel, containing the result sheets, among other items, to the Enugu office.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported on Thursday that less than 48 hours to the polls, the result sheets for Aninri Local Government Area of the state were still missing.

Aninri is one of the five local government areas that make up the Enugu West Senatorial District which the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekeremadu, represents at the upper chamber of the National Assembly.

The INEC commissioner had assured this newspaper that the materials would be delivered on Thursday evening or early Friday.

When contacted at about 3 pm on Friday, Mr Ononamadu said he was at the airport to retrieve the materials.

However, Mr. Ononamadu, returned to the office at about 4 p.m. without the missing items.

He went into a meeting with the leadership of the security agencies in the state including the Police, State Security Service, Nigeria Customs Service, among others.

The meeting lasted more than two hours, and according to the commissioner, it was a last-minute discussion with relevant security outfits in the state aimed “at putting finishing touches” to the preparations.

At exactly 8 p.m., Mr. Ononamadu, again, left for the airport located at Eneme part of the capital city and returned at about 11 p.m. with the materials.

“I can tell you that we are more than ready now. All other materials have already been distributed and in an open and transparent manner. We have been open to all stakeholders and particularly the political parties,” the REC told PREMIUM TIMES.

Meanwhile, as at 11 p.m., many lecturers to be used as collation officers were seated at the new auditorium at the INEC office awaiting last-minute instructions.

There were also some members of the National Youth Service Corps who claimed they took part in the INEC Training but could not find their names on the list of presiding officers when a fresh list was posted on Friday.

The corps members numbering about 50, were ushered into the INEC office though unsure of their fate as at the time filing this report.