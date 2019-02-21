Polls: Security agencies identify six flash points in Anambra

Related News

Ahead of Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly elections, security agencies in Anambra said they had uncovered six major flash points in the state.

Rabiu Ladodo, Commissioner of Police in charge of security in the conduct of the general elections in Anambra, disclosed this at a news conference on Thursday in Awka, the state capital.

Flanked by heads of other security agencies, Mr Ladodo named the flash points as Ogidi, Obosi, Nnewi, Onitsha, Ajali and Ihiala.

He said identification of the black spots were made possible by the cooperation of security agencies with police.

He, however, announced that adequate security arrangements had been made to ensure that the elections were peaceful in all communities in the state.

The commissioner called on politicians, especially candidates vying for positions, to play by the rules.

He also appealed to community leaders to advise their subjects against involvement in any act capable of affecting the exercise negatively.

”On our part as security agents, we will be professional in the discharge of our duties”, he said.

Mr Ladodo also called on the public to massively participate in the elections, adding that enough arrangements had been made by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies to make the polls hitch-free.

”On my arrival in Awka yesterday, I went straight to Central Bank of Nigeria where the sensitive materials for the elections were distributed to all the local government areas.

”The brief I got from the INEC’s Resident Electoral Commissioner showed that all the 21 local governments have received their materials, and with the support of security personnel we hope to have smooth elections,” he said.

(NAN)