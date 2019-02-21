48 hours to rescheduled polls, result sheets for Ekweremadu’s LGA in Enugu still missing

Related News

Less than 48 hours to the rescheduled presidential and National Assembly elections on Saturday, the result sheets for one of the 17 local government areas in Enugu State is still missing.

Aninri Local Government Area, where the Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, hails from, is one of the five local government areas that constitute the Enugu West Senatorial District represented by Mr Ekweremadu.

But Premium Times learnt all other materials, both sensitive and non-sensitive, have been distributed to all the local government areas as at Thursday afternoon.

Speaking with PREMIUM TIMES, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Enugu, Emeka Ononamadu, said the commission was expecting the missing result sheets Thursday evening or latest Friday morning.

According to Mr Ononamadu, the result sheets were missing due to mix-up before the postponement of the elections. He said all hands were on deck to ensure that all the grey areas are addressed before Saturday.

“We are very much prepared for the elections on Saturday. All materials have been successfully delivered to the 17 local government areas except for the few ones we are still expecting.

“The missing result sheets for Aninri Local Government Area is still being expected later today or very early tomorrow morning (Friday). But I can assure you that everything is under control and the elections shall hold peacefully and shall be free, fair and credible.”

Mr. Ekweremadu had on Monday alleged of plan to rig him out of the election to the Senate. He said the missing results sheets were deliberate attempts by his opponent to “subvert the will of the people.”

He said, “Some people intended the Saturday elections for evil, but all things work together for good unto those that love God, those who repose their absolute trust in Him.

“Don’t forget that some people had earlier boasted how they would overrun us by isolating the state for a staggered election. You must also have read the reports that Enugu State was one of the states that didn’t receive any materials or materials were incomplete.

“They ensured that the result sheets for the entire Enugu West Senatorial District were missing or not delivered. I have lodged the complaint with the INEC authorities, but the result sheets are still missing as I speak.”