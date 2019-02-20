Moghalu slams Ohaneze, says group can’t influence Igbo voting

The presidential candidate of the Young People’s Party (YPP), Kingsley Moghalu, says the endorsement of a particular candidate by Ohaneze Ndi Igbo is in vain.

Mr Moughalu disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Wednesday in Awka, the Anambra State capital.

The Igbo socio-cultural organisation recently endorsed the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

Mr Abubakar’s running mate, Peter Obi, is a former governor of Anambra State.

Mr Moghalu said youth in the South East were now wise to know who to vote for and not for Ohaneze to compel them on what to do.

“We in the South East now know that our elders in Ohaneze have been economical with the truth, they tell us what they want us to believe for reasons best known to them.

Okowa Campaign AD

“This time around the youth in the region have decided to vote for candidates that appeal to them in terms of development plans for the country,” he said.

Mr Moghalu said he has done much for Nigerians to deserve their votes in February 23, poll.

“I did so much for the country while serving as the deputy governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

“I introduced POS services; the ATM card was also my initiative as well as Bank Verification Number (BVN) for identification of accounts.

“I did all these to make the economy vibrant, it is also my contribution towards making ease of doing business possible.

“If given the chance, I will do more for the country to enable it join the league of developed countries where youths will be proud to stay and earn their living,” he said.

(NAN)

