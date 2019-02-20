Gunmen kill APC ward chairman in Imo

Imo_State_map
Imo state map

Gunmen have shot dead Ifeanyi Ozoemena, the chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Logara/Umuohiagu Ward in Ngor Okpala Local Government Area of Imo State, PUNCH newspaper reports

According to the report, Mr Ozoemena was murdered on Tuesday night shortly after presiding over a meeting of his party in the ward in preparation for Saturday’s presidential and National Assembly elections.

The vice chairman of Logara Development Union, Martin Opara, who confirmed the killing to journalists, said that the community was taken aback by the incident.

According to him, the community had never witnessed such political killings before. He urged the security agencies to fish out the killers of the APC ward chairman without any delay.

Mr Opara said the community leaders had sent a delegation to Divisional Police Officer in the area requesting that the masterminds be arrested without any hesitation.

The spokesperson to Governor Rochas Okorocha on Imo, Sam Onwuemeodo, and the Imo State Commissioner of Police, Dasuki Galadanchi, did not respond to calls and text messages sent to their telephones as at the time of this report.

