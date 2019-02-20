Court sacks Enugu East APC Senatorial candidate

APC logo used to illustrate the story.
APC logo used to illustrate the story.

The Federal High Court in Enugu has disqualified the Enugu East Senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Lawrence Eze.

The court also ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, and the party to immediately recognise the plaintiff, Adaku Ogbu-Aguocha, as the candidate for Saturday’s election.

The Judge, Ibrahim Buba, held that Mr Eze was not the party’s nominated candidate.

The suit, filed by Mrs Ogbu-Aguocha, contended that having won the party’s primaries, she was the right candidate but her name was wrongfully substituted.

Mrs Ogbu-Aguocha said the lot fell on her as the first runner-up when Mrs Uche Ezemba stepped down, after winning the primaries.

She adduced evidences before the court that Mr Eze was not even a member of the party when the primaries were conducted.

Okowa Campaign AD

Mr Buba agreed with the plaintiff and held that it was a case of “monkey dey work, baboon dey chop.”

The court lambasted Mr Eze for laying claim to what never belonged to him.

Mr Buba averred that there was overwhelming evidence that Mr Eze was still a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), where he also contested the senatorial primaries.

He, therefore, ordered that APC and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) recognise Mrs Adaku Ogbu-Aguocha as the rightful candidate for Saturday’s election.

Reacting, Mrs Ogbu-Aguocha said the judgment showed that there was justice in Nigeria. “I can’t thank the judiciary enough for righting the wrong done to me and so many people in this country.

“The judgment has affirmed what I always believed, which is that I’m the rightful candidate. Justice has been served today and I am very happy, I’m grateful to God.

“I enjoin everybody in Enugu East APC to work together for our victory in Saturday’s election. I have been campaigning because I know I’m the rightful candidate, if not for the impunity in the system.

“His candidacy is null and void, it never existed and that’s what the court held today.”

But Mr Eze’s lawyer, Ferdinand Ukwueze, said his client would appeal the judgment.

The judgment came two weeks after a federal court in Abuja nullified the candidacy of the APC governorship candidate in the state, Ayogu Eze.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.