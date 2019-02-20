Court sacks Enugu East APC Senatorial candidate

Related News

The Federal High Court in Enugu has disqualified the Enugu East Senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Lawrence Eze.

The court also ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, and the party to immediately recognise the plaintiff, Adaku Ogbu-Aguocha, as the candidate for Saturday’s election.

The Judge, Ibrahim Buba, held that Mr Eze was not the party’s nominated candidate.

The suit, filed by Mrs Ogbu-Aguocha, contended that having won the party’s primaries, she was the right candidate but her name was wrongfully substituted.

Mrs Ogbu-Aguocha said the lot fell on her as the first runner-up when Mrs Uche Ezemba stepped down, after winning the primaries.

She adduced evidences before the court that Mr Eze was not even a member of the party when the primaries were conducted.

Mr Buba agreed with the plaintiff and held that it was a case of “monkey dey work, baboon dey chop.”

The court lambasted Mr Eze for laying claim to what never belonged to him.

Mr Buba averred that there was overwhelming evidence that Mr Eze was still a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), where he also contested the senatorial primaries.

He, therefore, ordered that APC and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) recognise Mrs Adaku Ogbu-Aguocha as the rightful candidate for Saturday’s election.

Reacting, Mrs Ogbu-Aguocha said the judgment showed that there was justice in Nigeria. “I can’t thank the judiciary enough for righting the wrong done to me and so many people in this country.

“The judgment has affirmed what I always believed, which is that I’m the rightful candidate. Justice has been served today and I am very happy, I’m grateful to God.

“I enjoin everybody in Enugu East APC to work together for our victory in Saturday’s election. I have been campaigning because I know I’m the rightful candidate, if not for the impunity in the system.

“His candidacy is null and void, it never existed and that’s what the court held today.”

But Mr Eze’s lawyer, Ferdinand Ukwueze, said his client would appeal the judgment.

The judgment came two weeks after a federal court in Abuja nullified the candidacy of the APC governorship candidate in the state, Ayogu Eze.