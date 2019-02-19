Anambra records 30 fire incidents, 10 deaths

Men of the fire service putting out the fire
Men of the fire service putting out a fire

The Anambra Fire Service said it recorded no fewer than 30 fire incidents and 10 deaths between January 1 and February 15, 2019.

The Chief Fire Officer in the state, Martin Agbili, disclosed this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Onitsha on Tuesday.

Mr Agbili said the fire incidents included the recent one at Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Headquarters in Awka, where card readers were burnt.

He said that three persons died at Ihiala and seven at Amawbia fire incidents which were caused by explosions from petrol-laden articulated vehicles.

Mr Agbili said that in 2018, the service recorded 110 fire outbreaks across the state, with only two persons sustaining injury.

“In January, we received 35 fire calls, nine in February; March, 10; April, five; May, eight; June, seven; July, four; August, one; September, one; October, one; November, five and December, 24.

“The estimated savings in the process of fighting fire in 2018 was N16, 585, 650, 000 while an estimated N790, 072,500 was lost to an inferno during the period.

“From all indication, most of the fire incidents have been as result of carelessness by those involved,” he said.

He said the service had intensified fire safety campaigns in schools, churches and markets to educate the people and reduce fire cases in the state.

The fire boss commended the state governor, Willie Obiano, for equipping the service.

He, however, added that recruitment of more firemen and provision of fire trucks would help the agency to deliver more services to the people.

He advised the people to “avoid anything that can cause fire’’, urging them not to hesitate to call the service during fire outbreaks. (NAN)

