Elections: Abia govt, opposition trade accusations over fake result sheets

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State has accused a governorship candidate as the ‘brain’ behind the recent development where a man was reportedly caught with sensitive election materials.

Hours to the postponed Saturday’s general elections, a man identified as Felix Obisike was reportedly caught with already-written presidential and senatorial results sheets from the three senatorial zones in the state.

Abia government described the result sheets as “fake” and said it was “planted” by Uche Ogah, the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in the state whom it accused of using “federal might” to cause violence.

But in a swift rebuttal, Mr Ogah’s campaign team described the claims as false and ‘barefaced fabrication’.

The campaign team rather accused the state government of having a hand in the “ploy”.

According to Sun newspaper, Obisike was caught around the Methodist Church area in Umuahia, the state capital by security operatives following a tipoff from “political party officials”, near the APC office.

Two other men who were with him at the time. Their names were given as Gaius and Chinedu. They are said to be on the run.

Punch Newspaper reported that the Abia State chapter of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) later alleged that police arrested Mr Gaius also with already prepared result sheets showing that the state’s chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party won in the supposed Saturday polls.

In a three minutes and 21 seconds video of the ensuing event that was later circulated online on Saturday and watched by PREMIUM TIMES, Mr Obisike had several other documents in his bag, including the letterhead of the office of the Executive Governor of Abia State.

Mr Obisike who claimed to be a beneficiary of N-Power, a federal government empowerment programme, said he worked under the focal person of the programme in the state, Chinenye Nwogu.

After being repeatedly questioned by certain voices in the background of the video, Mr Obisike accepted ownership of the result sheets and other documents, saying it was at the instance of his boss (Mr Nwogu) that he had them in his possession.

‘Poor forgery’

Reacting, the government said it has “reviewed” the video, claiming it was shared online by Mr Ogah.

John Okiyi Kalu, the state commissioner of Information, in a statement sent to this medium Sunday evening said elementary review showed the INEC result sheets in Mr Obisike’s possession was a product of “poor forgery.”

“The entries were typed out as against the usual practice of writing out results in long hands, with ink. Only a candidate who has never contested general elections before will attempt to pass off such a poor forgery as INEC result sheet,” Mr Kalu observed.

He said the “fake’ result sheets were planted by thugs working for the governorship candidate after ‘manhandling’ Mr Obisike and his two other colleagues inside the APC campaign office in the state.

The official noted that the video published online was “edited to make it look like Felix (Obisike) confessed to being the one who owned the fake document whereas he never accepted ownership even under duress.”

“Plot”

The commissioner explained his claim on how Mr Ogah masterminded the whole incident.

“N-power programs is being anchored by the office of the Special Adviser to the President on Social Investment, Maryam Uwais. Her office works with Mr Nwaogu, on the recommendation of our State Governor, as the State’s Focal Person. Felix Kennedy Obisike is a volunteer beneficiary.

“When beneficiaries of the program in Abia State received attached short messages purportedly from the office of Mrs Uwais, inviting them to a meeting at the Campaign Office of Uche Ogah in Umuahia on the 15th of February, 2019, the focal person in the state forwarded the message to Mrs Uwais to verify the authenticity and she responded that it did not emanate from her or the presidency. On that basis, Mr Nwaogu instructed his assistant, Mr Obisike, to send out SMS to beneficiaries to ignore the invitation.

“As a result of that, only a handful of the beneficiaries attended the meeting which apparently irked the Uche Ogah team who identified a friend of Mr Felix in attendance, brutalised and tortured him before using his phone to call Felix and lured him to come to a location near the Uche Ogah Campaign Headquarters to pick his friend up in his car.

“On arrival at the location, armed men from Uche Ogah’s campaign office pounced on Felix, dragged him into their office and brutalised him mercilessly in the presence of a handful of online media persons who apparently were already positioned at the office to witness the unfolding nefarious act.

“They went to Felix’s car without him and took an official file belonging to his boss (Chinenye) which he was supposed to deliver in Aba same day and apparently planted the FAKE result sheet inside the file.”

Mr Kalu said Mr Obisike was rescued by Department of State Services (DSS) through a tipoff from the N-power focal person.

The official further called for full investigation into the incident.

“He (Obisike) disowned the fake document and we call on those investigating the matter to invite all those in the office, including the so-called media practitioners, and demand to see the whole video in its original form as well as get their statements under oath.”

Ogah reacts

A member of Mr Ogah’s campaign team, Chima Obiwuru, refuted all the claims and accusations by the commissioner, condemning the government in what he described as a failed “ploy”.

He said the commissioner knows he is lying to himself because “the police and the DSS is (sic) involved in the arrests”.

He noted that Mr Ogah is neither involved in any abduction or falsified result sheets.

“The person that was caught should face his crime. The police and DSS are the ones investigating the matter. The Abia State government knows Uche Ogah’s house and office address,” Mr Obiwuru told PREMIUM TIMES Monday.

“They should go get arrest warrant, if they are sure of what they are saying instead of issuing a lie in the name of press statements. They know what to do. They are just ranting.

“The young man that was caught by police officers have (sic) confessed to the crime. They (government) know what they did and that is why they are running, issuing different types of statements because they know what they are running from.

“What am telling you is that the long arm of the law will definitely catch up with them,” Mr Obiwuru noted.

Police unaware

Meanwhile, according to a report in Daily Trust, the police command in Abia said it is not aware of the alleged arrest.

The spokesman for the command, Geoffrey Ogbonna, did not respond to calls for clarification from PREMIUM TIMES.

He, however, reportedly told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Umuahia on Saturday that he merely read the report of the arrest on a social media platform.

“From our end here, we do not have such report. I only read the report in the social media,” he said.

Old foes

Messrs Ikpeazu and Ogah have been on war path since the 2015 PDP governorship primaries in Abia where the former won the party’s ticket.

While Mr Ogah who had rejected the outcome of the primaries went in and out of courts, Mr Ikpeazu contested the governorship election on PDP platform, won and was subsequently sworn in as the governor of Abia State.

Mr Ogah was to later discover an ambiguity in the tax papers filed by Mr Ikpeazu and he clung to it.

He headed to the court seeking for the disqualification of the governor for alleged falsification of tax documents, while at the same time praying the court declare him the authentic PDP candidate.

In his judgement, Justice Okon Abang of the Abuja High Court ordered Mr Ikpeazu to vacate the seat for Mr Ogah, on grounds of alleged tax offences.

Subsequently, INEC issued a certificate of return to Mr Ogah, despite a pending appeal filed against the judgment.

In its judgement however, the Appeal Court in affirmed Ikpeazu’s mandate, striking out Justice Abang’s judgment. Mr Ikpeazu was ordered to retain his office.

However, the Supreme Court put a final seal on Mr Ikpeazu’s governorship when it struck out the appeal filed by Mr Ogah.

The old foes have found themselves in a new battleground.

Mr Ogah who left the PDP to fly the flag of APC in the March 9 governorship race in Abia is up against Mr Ikpeazu who is seeking a second term in office under the PDP.