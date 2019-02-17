Anambra directs schools to re-open on Monday

The Ministry of Basic Education in Anambra has reviewed the state’s school calendar following the adjustments on the election dates.

A statement by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Basic Education, Linus Nwankwo, directed all public and private schools in the state to resume on Monday February 18 and close on Thursday February 21.

According to the ministry, schools will be expected to resume again on Monday February 25 and close on Friday March 8 to resume on Monday March 11.

The statement urged all principals and Head teachers of both public and private schools to take note of the new dates and adhere strictly to the changes. (NAN)

