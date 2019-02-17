Anambra directs schools to re-open on Monday

The Ministry of Basic Education in Anambra has reviewed the state’s school calendar following the adjustments on the election dates.
A statement by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Basic Education, Linus Nwankwo, directed all public and private schools in the state to resume on Monday February 18 and close on Thursday February 21.
According to the ministry, schools will be expected to resume again on Monday February 25 and close on Friday March 8 to resume on Monday March 11.
The statement urged all principals and Head teachers of both public and private schools to take note of the new dates and adhere strictly to the changes. (NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
Donate
DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP
Now available on
TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information
All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.