Two PDP supporters killed in Ebonyi, party chairman says

Related News

Two persons have been reported killed in another political violence in Ebonyi State.

There have been series of violence in the state during election campaigns with some lives lost and properties destroyed.

The latest violence was reported by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The party said two of its supporters were killed in Ngbo Agbaja ward of Izzi Local

Government Area of the state by suspected political thugs.

Six other persons who sustained gunshot injuries are said to be receiving treatment at various hospitals in the state.

The PDP governs Ebonyi through Governor David Umahi.

The state chairman of the party, Onyekachi Nwebonyi, announced the violence in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital.

He decried the attack and called on security agencies to fish-out the perpetrators and bring them to book.

He said the victims were ambushed by political thugs who shot at them from inside a vehicle.

“I want to use this medium to condemn the wanton destruction of properties and killing of innocent Nigerians all over the nation.

“Of my particular interest is the wanton destruction of properties and killing of innocent Ebonyians in Ebonyi state. Few hours ago, I got a report from Izzi local Government Area that eight of our PDP members were shot. As I speak, two of them are dead.

“The opposition in the state are visibly out to instigate violence in Ebonyi State so as to scare voters from coming out to vote.

“I therefore warn them to desist from this act which is capable of causing unrest in the state. Let me also call on the security agencies in the state to immediately wade into investigation of these killings and wanton destruction of properties to ensure that this

does not escalate,” he said

PREMIUM TIMES could not independently confirm the authenticity of the claims by the party chairman.

Also, a building was allegedly set ablaze at Izziogi, also in Izzi local government.

An international observer group based in South Africa, Pan-African Women Project, stated this at a press briefing in Abakaliki on Sunday.

The leader of the team, Lebogang Ugorji, said its pre-election findings shows that two political thugs were also arrested in Ikwo Local Government Area with guns which they intended to use to disrupt the election.

The group said such violence and the postponement of the election may lead to disenfranchisement and voter apathy in the rescheduled election.

“It is therefore our advice for the electoral body to rise to their responsibility by ensuring that all hitches are put out of place to ensure a smooth and credible election on 23rd of February.

“Again, this singular action has affected the cost implication of all parties involved in the election and has gone a long way to affect the purse of civil society groups considering the fact that INEC has no financial leverage for the NGOs.”

When contacted, the police spokesperson in the state, Loveth Odah, said reports of the incidents have not been brought to her office.