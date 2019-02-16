Ohaneze expresses shock over election postponement

As at 9:00am, accreditation and voting has already commenced simultaneously in 15 PUs in 5 of the wards visited in Ejigbo town, Ejigbo LGA. Asides minor scuffles by voters that cued of in long lines, the process has been hitchfree so far. The cubicles were placed sideways so that to ensure voter secrecy as INEC promised. Earlier signs of rain has reduced as the weather starts getting clearer. There were delays due to hitches caused by some malfunctioning card readers in ward 1, unit 5 at Bada Sakasaka. There was a bit of exchange of words between voters cueing up at Ward 1, unit 1 in Ejigbo town hall, directly opposite the central Mosque. The total number of registered voters there is 739. Voting continued normally at all units in Ward 2: unit 4 in Ogbabijo area; unit 10 a and b, DC primary school, Iwo road; unit 5 in Elejigbo has 540 registered voters while Unit 6 in Aromadu area boasts of 714 and unit 13 in Aluokoso a shy less with 451 registers voters. Ward 3: unit 1 in Beulah Baptist School is with the highest number of registered voters so far, 1,053. However, there was no hitches. Ward5: As at 9:20am, there was increased presence of security personnel at some units in ward 5. While unit 3 in Akinde/Asaru road appear normal, irregular movement and accosting of voters by party agents was noticed at unit 4 directly opposite Ayegbogbo primary health Centre in Ejigbo town.
As are 9:00am, accreditation and voting has already commenced simultaneously in 15 PUs in 5 of the wards visited in Ejigbo town, Ejigbo LGA. Asides minor scuffles by voters that cued of in long lines, the process has been hitchfree so far. The cubicles were placed sideways so that to ensure voter secrecy as INEC promised. Earlier signs of rain has reduced as the weather starts getting clearer. There were delays due to hitches caused by some malfunctioning card readers in ward 1, unit 5 at Bada Sakasaka. There was a bit of exchange of words between voters cueing up at Ward 1, unit 1 in Ejigbo town hall, directly opposite the central Mosque. The total number of registered voters there is 739. Voting continued normally at all units in Ward 2: unit 4 in Ogbabijo area; unit 10 a and b, DC primary school, Iwo road; unit 5 in Elejigbo has 540 registered voters while Unit 6 in Aromadu area boasts of 714 and unit 13 in Aluokoso a shy less with 451 registers voters. Ward 3: unit 1 in Beulah Baptist School is with the highest number of registered voters so far, 1,053. However, there was no hitches. As at 9:00am, accreditation and voting has already commenced simultaneously in 15 PUs in 5 of the wards visited in Ejigbo town, Ejigbo LGA. Asides minor scuffles by voters that cued of in long lines, the process has been hitchfree so far. The cubicles were placed sideways so that to ensure voter secrecy as INEC promised. Earlier signs of rain has reduced as the weather starts getting clearer. There were delays due to hitches caused by some malfunctioning card readers in ward 1, unit 5 at Bada Sakasaka. There was a bit of exchange of words between voters cueing up at Ward 1, unit 1 in Ejigbo town hall, directly opposite the central Mosque. The total number of registered voters there is 739. Voting continued normally at all units in Ward 2: unit 4 in Ogbabijo area; unit 10 a and b, DC primary school, Iwo road; unit 5 in Elejigbo has 540 registered voters while Unit 6 in Aromadu area boasts of 714 and unit 13 in Aluokoso a shy less with 451 registers voters. Ward 3: unit 1 in Beulah Baptist School is with the highest number of registered voters so far, 1,053. However, there was no hitches. Ward5: As at 9:20am, there was increased presence of security personnel at some units in ward 5. While unit 3 in Akinde/Asaru road appear normal, irregular movement and accosting of voters by party agents was noticed at unit 4 directly opposite Ayegbogbo primary health Centre in Ejigbo town.

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohaneze Ndigbo, has described the postponement of the February 16 presidential and National Assembly elections as a `rude shock’.

The organisation, however, said that it would not draw conclusions on the matter yet until after the stakeholders meeting slated by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to clarify the circumstances.

The Assistant National Publicity Secretary of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Chuks Ibegbu, disclosed this on Saturday in Enugu while reacting to the shift in the dates of the general elections.

The electoral body arising from a meeting of its national commissioners early hours of Saturday announced a shift in the dates of the general elections.

The presidential and NASS elections that were scheduled to hold on February 16 were shifted to 23, while the governorship and state houses of assembly elections that were slated for March 3 were rescheduled for March 9.

The INEC in its preliminary reports cited logistical challenges as the major reason for the shift in dates.

Okowa Campaign AD

Mr Ibegbu said that such uncertainty in the implementation of plans was characteristic of human nature.

“Human activities are filled with uncertainties. Therefore, we will not preempt INEC until they come out to give us the full details of why the elections were shifted,” he said.

Mr Ibegbu however, said that it was regrettable that the elections did not go on as planned.

Meanwhile, the President of Civil Rights Realisation and Advancement Network, Olu Omotayo has said that the sudden postponement was not good for the image of the country.

Mr Omotayo said that much funds and preparations by Nigerians may have gone into the presidential and NASS polls only for the INEC to call it off at the last minute.

He said that many Nigerians including election observers had travelled far and near in readiness for the exercise.

“The postponement of the elections shows that INEC was not even ready in the first place. This is good not for the image of the country,” he said.

Mr Omotayo appealed to the electoral body to put its house in order to ensure a smooth exercise.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.