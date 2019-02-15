Related News

Two persons have been arrested in Ebonyi State while allegedly planting improvised explosive devices on Idembia bridge in Ezza South Local Government Area.

Governor David Umahi stated this in a special security situation broadcast on Friday.

He said the arrest followed intelligence reports that some members of ‘a political party’ were planning to bomb bridges and other installations in the state.

He said the two suspects were arrested by villagers living close to the bridge which links Ezza South to Ohaozara Local Government Area.

The governor also said that a National Assembly candidate of a political party, a few days ago, went to a quarry in the state ”to purchase explosives but was turned down by the operators who also reported to the state government.”

How they were nabbed

“The report came to me as the chief security officer of this state that a House of Assembly candidate went to quarry site to buy explosives and the people came and reported to us, they refused to sell to him.

“We had to immediately report to the security agencies and they have the name of the person. They moved into action to arrest the person and I have said they should declare him wanted. Subsequently, four hours later, we got information that a meeting was held and it was agreed to plant explosives in hotels, in flyovers and bridges including bridges built by past administrations in the state.”

He said while he was examining the authenticity of the information, ”the commissioner for internal security called to say that the community and Neighbourhood Security Watch apprehended two people that have succeeded in planting explosives at Idembia bridge but they have not detonated it”.

Some recovered ammunition A picture of what appears to be a planted live explosive

“They were still planting it. They went to the expansion of the bridge, the weakest link to plant it. They have been apprehended and sent to the Army and the Army has sent them to the police. So, they are being investigated.”

The governor also reported other violent incidents in various parts of the state.

“Two House of Representatives candidates in Ezza North LGA were shooting guns. Incidentally, a police orderly was attached to one of them who participated in the shooting of the gun. The matter has been reported to the police to fish out the police orderly and he must be arrested.

The suspected bombers

“The army arrested one of the candidates of a political party along the road with a short gun. Then in Ikwo, somebody was arrested with gun for terrorising his community.”

The governor warned that anyone, irrespective of political affiliation, caught in any violent conduct before, during and after the election will be prosecuted.

Police confirm

Meanwhile, the police spokesman in the state, Loveth Ogah, has confirmed the incident.

She gave the names of the suspects as Kingsley Nweke and Chijioke Uwakwe.

The spokesman said the police is investigating the matter.