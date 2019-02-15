INEC replaces burnt card readers, says election will hold in Anambra

Related News

The Resident Electoral Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Anambra State, Nkwachukwu Orji, on Friday said the commission has replaced all the 4,695 card readers destroyed by fire.

A fire at the storage container inside the INEC Headquarters, in Awka, destroyed the card readers and other sensitive materials stored inside.

The incident had cast doubt over the conduct of tomorrow’s presidential elections in the state.

But, speaking during a live television programme in Awka on Friday morning, Mr Orji said the commission has managed to replace the destroyed card readers and other materials.

He said the card readers were collected from across the country and deployed to Anambra State.

“We have managed to stabilise our operations. And I am happy to say that we have received smart card readers from all over the country, which we have prepared for the elections.

“As we speak, we have prepared smart card readers for all the Local Government Areas in Anambra State.”

Asked whether there would not be any shortfall of sensitive materials in the state for the elections on Saturday, Mr Orji replied, “Exactly. I don’t expect any shortfall.”

He said all sensitive and non-sensitive materials for the election have been distributed.

“Yesterday (Thursday), we received all the other sensitive materials from the Central Bank of Nigeria and those have been sorted and distributed to all the LGAs in the state as of 11pm yesterday,” he said.