Fire razes police station in Anambra

An early morning blaze on Thursday razed a police station in Ajali, Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The cause the fire could not be ascertained as at the time of this report.

Cars parked at the police station were also destroyed by the fire.

A source said members of the pro-Biafran group, IPOB, were responsible for the fire.

But the police said it was a fire accident.

“Several policemen were beaten up before the station was set ablaze. Also, several detainees were also released by people suspected to be members of proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra,” the source said.

The source added that, “they were shouting, ‘no election in Biafraland’”.

PREMIUM TIMES could not authenticate the claim.

Meanwhile, the police spokesperson in the state, Haruna Mohammed, said it was a fire accident.

Entrance to the burnt Police Station Some cars parked in the police station burnt beyond repair

“No life was lost and no casualty. Personnel of the Division successfully protected critical police asset and accoutrements including firearms from the inferno,” he said.

He said the Commissioner of Police, Mustapha Dandaura, is presently at the scene for an on-the-spot assessment.

“The CP also ordered the DC Department of Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department to conduct a thorough investigation in order to ascertain circumstances surrounding the incident,” Mr Mohammed said.