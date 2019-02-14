Fire razes police station in Anambra

The burnt Police Station
The burnt Police Station

An early morning blaze on Thursday razed a police station in Ajali, Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The cause the fire could not be ascertained as at the time of this report.

Cars parked at the police station were also destroyed by the fire.

A source said members of the pro-Biafran group, IPOB, were responsible for the fire.

But the police said it was a fire accident.

“Several policemen were beaten up before the station was set ablaze. Also, several detainees were also released by people suspected to be members of proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra,” the source said.

Okowa Campaign AD

The source added that, “they were shouting, ‘no election in Biafraland’”.

PREMIUM TIMES could not authenticate the claim.

Meanwhile, the police spokesperson in the state, Haruna Mohammed, said it was a fire accident.

Entrance to the burnt Police Station
Some cars parked in the police station burnt beyond repair

“No life was lost and no casualty. Personnel of the Division successfully protected critical police asset and accoutrements including firearms from the inferno,” he said.

He said the Commissioner of Police, Mustapha Dandaura, is presently at the scene for an on-the-spot assessment.

“The CP also ordered the DC Department of Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department to conduct a thorough investigation in order to ascertain circumstances surrounding the incident,” Mr Mohammed said.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.