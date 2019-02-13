Election: INEC accredits 60 Observer groups in Anambra

Related News

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Anambra on Wednesday says it has accredited 60 observer groups to monitor the 2019 General Elections in Anambra.

Uchekachukwu Ibe, the Head of Department, Election Party and Monitoring, INEC, made the disclosure in Awka during a briefing of accredited observers and political party agents in Anambra.

He said 3,156 observers would be working under the 60 accredited observers to monitor the elections in the state.

Mr Ibe said the observers were expected to perform their monitoring roles in compliance with the electoral rules that regulated their operations.

“Observers or monitors are expected to quietly observe or monitor the electoral process and report any misgiving to INEC officer on ground or security agents.

“It is the duty of the INEC official only to communicate such observation to the proper quarter for action on any reports received during or after the elections.

“No other body is empowered to do so,’’ the INEC official said.

He said that observers or party agents were forbidden to take action by acting in an ‘overzealous’ manner during their electoral monitoring.

Mr Ibe said nobody was allowed to announce the result but could put down whatever votes announced by the presiding officers at the polling units ”and then wait for the announcement of results from the appropriate body”.

The INEC official said distribution of election tags to observers and party agents would be made available from 9 a.m. on February 14 and urged all involved to be available for collection.

Charles Mbanaja, the Administrative Secretary of INEC in Anambra, said the electoral umpire was fully ready to conduct free fair and transparent elections.

He said that commission performed well in the 2015 general elections.

Mr Mbanaja urged the players in the electoral process to see the elections as a duty owed to the nation and avoid violence or activities that would lead to violence.

He assured the populace that the fire incident that occurred on its premises on February 12 would not affect the election noting that all election materials gutted by fire had been replaced.

Also, Innocent Ekwulu, Head of Department, Operations, said the commission had planned the movement of both sensitive and non-sensitive materials in a manner that would ensure smooth conduct of the elections.

He said that plans had been concluded to move human and non-human materials promptly in order to aid smooth conduct of elections and assured that by 7.30am the various polling units and voting points would be ready for the voting process.