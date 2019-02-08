FG commits N31 billion to 2nd Niger Bridge project — Minister

Niger Bridge
The federal government has committed N31 billon to the main works of the second Niger Bridge project.

The Minister of State for Power, Works and Housing, Mustapha Shehuri said this on Friday in Onitsha during an inspection of the ongoing Federal Government roads and bridge projects in Anambra State.

According to him, N206 billion is the contract sum of the main work on the second Niger Bridge which started in November 2018.

The minister said the project was expected to be completed in 42 months and that the contractor had so far done 17 per cent of the work within four months.

He expressed satisfaction over the pace of work, adding that the project would be delivered on schedule, if the current speed was maintained.

Mr Shehuri pledged the commitment of the federal government to ensure prompt and adequate funding of the project.

The minister appealed to owners of land and property affected by the project to show understanding with the contractor.

He said that the federal government was taking the necessary steps to resolve all compensation issues on the project.

“I want to appeal to the people seeking compensation to cooperate with the contractor because at the end of the project, it will be for their direct benefit

“Projects like this must be built on land or sea and so, must affect people; so we need to show understanding.

“The federal government is ready to resolve all issues of compensation arising from the project,” he said.

Ajani Adeyemo, the Federal Controller of Works in Anambra, said the federal government had committed about N3.5 billion on compensation related to the project.

He said there were compensation problems and that efforts were being made to resolve the few minor outstanding payments.

(NAN)

