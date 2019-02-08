Armed men seize underwear, sanitary pads from female corps members – Police

Related News

The police in Ebonyi State on Friday said hoodlums attacked and seized underwear and sanitary pads from two female corps members serving in the state.

The two were reportedly forced by the unidentified hoodlums to remove their clothes, then pants, which they then handed over.

There have been cases of miscreants in other parts of the country stealing underwear of females apparently for ritual purposes.

A federal lawmaker recently threw a challenge to hoodlums saying he and his wife were willing to submit their underwear to demystify the myth.

In Ebonyi, one of the corps members, who was having her menstruation, said her sanitary pads were taken away by the hoodlums.

The incident happened at Oshiegbe community, near the boundary between Ohaukwu and Ezza North local government area of Ebonyi State.

Police Speak

The police spokesperson in the state, Loveth Odah, confirmed receiving the report.

“On 5th of February, 2019, female corps members reported to Divisional Headquarters in Ohaukwu Local Government Area to report that on their way coming from Ezillo in Ishielu Local Government Area to Abakaliki, a Jeep stopped in front of them and asked them to pay N200 each to be conveyed to Abakaliki. They entered,” she said.

According to the spokesperson, on reaching 135 Junction, at Ezzamgbo, the men diverted to another direction and told them (corps members) that they wanted to pick something from a teacher at St. Michael Secondary School, Ezzamgbo.

“When they got to Oshiegbe community, at the boundary area between Ohaukwu and Ezza North Local Government Areas, the driver stopped and came down.

“He told them that he wanted to ease himself. He immediately went to the back door, opened the door and pointed a gun them; ordering them to come down and give them all their clothes including their pants.”

The spokesperson said that one of the corps members shed tears when she remembered that “she was in her period”.

“They collected their pants and her sanitary pad and drove off. Before driving off, they collected their phones and smashed them on the spot.

“We also learnt that when they meet women who are not wearing pants, they give them pants and force them to wear them for about five minutes before taking them away from their victims,” Mrs Odah said.

She urged travellers to always go to designated motor parks to board vehicles whenever they are travelling to avoid such attacks.