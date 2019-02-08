Imo Governorship: Ihedioha promises to establish Education Trust Fund

Related News

The Imo State Peoples Democratic Party governorship candidate, Emeka Ihedioha, has pledged to establish Imo Education Trust Fund when elected as governor to ensure the promotion of free and qualitative education in the state

He made the disclosure while addressing the people of Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area who turned out in their large numbers at Nkwogwu Civic Centre to be part of his campaign rally. Ihedioha hails from the local council

Noting that the education sector has been grounded in the state due to acute shortage of facilities, tools, science equipment and staffing, Mr Ihedioha pledged to provide adequate tools through the planned Education Trust Fund to ensure the rehabilitation of the sector

He regretted that out of the 548 secondary schools in the state, there were only 120 Mathematics and English teachers respectively. He said that he would motivate existing teachers and recruit new ones to stem the tide of acute shortage of teachers

Mr Ihedioha promised to enthrone due process, transparency, openness and accountability in the conduct of government business towards ensuring that good governance which according to him has been alien in the state since the past years is restored and instituted.

“Our government when elected will respect the autonomy of the judiciary in order to stimulate the rule of law”, he stated adding that the independence of the local councils would be upheld by his administration

Mr Ihedioha adds: “I will also ensure the existence of democratically elected local government councils in the state to guarantee the rejuvenation of grassroots government in so doing bringing government closer to the people.”

He lampooned Governor Rochas Okorocha’s government for dismal state of the local councils which according to him is as a result of the government’s failure to conduct council elections and the brazen manner the federal allocations to the local councils are hijacked and mismanaged by the state