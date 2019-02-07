319 PVCs burnt in Abia fire – INEC

Permanent Voter Cards
Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs)

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Abia has said only 319 Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) were burnt in Monday’s fire at the commission’s office at Isiala Ngwa South Local Government Area of the state.

Godfrey Achibie, Head, Voter Education and Publicity of the commission, confirmed the figure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Umuahia, the state capital on Thursday.

He dismissed as unfounded the report in some section of the media that over 15,000 PVCs were destroyed by the fire.

Mr Achibie urged journalists to always verify their reports from the right source before publication.

He said, “Don’t listen to the people on the roadside and start publishing.’’

According to him, only a section of the office, where the PVCs were stored, was affected by the fire and not the entire building.

Okowa Campaign AD

He said the commission was deeply concerned about the incident and was taking serious steps to quickly address it.

Mr Achibie gave assurance that the commission would replace the burnt PVCs, but could not confirm whether they would be ready before the February 16 presidential poll.

He expressed happiness over the enthusiasm showed by the people of the state toward the collection of their PVCs.

He urged the people to be of good conduct during the polls, saying that INEC was ready to conduct free, credible and transparent elections.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.