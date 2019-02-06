Two women arrested for allegedly stealing four-year-old boy in Enugu

Related News

Two women have been arrested for allegedly stealing and selling a four-year-old schoolboy, in Enugu State.

The women are suspected to be members of a child trafficking syndicate.

The Enugu State Police command said it intercepted and arrested the women while they were trying to abduct another “little child”.

The said child was “coming out from a certain Nursery/primary school located at Imilike Ani in Udenu of Enugu state.”

The state’s police spokesperson, Ebere Amaraizu, in a statement on Tuesday, said items such as children’s wears, biscuits, chin-chin, candies and other items allegedly used to entice little children were recovered from the suspects.

The two ladies were identified as Nkeiruka Odo of Imilike Agu in Udenu Local Government Area of Enugu State and Precious Chukwuemeka Chinyere of Aguleri, Anambra State.

Mr Amaraizu said the women, during interrogation, revealed how they abducted the four-year-old boy, Ugwu Levi Chiagozie, from another Nursery/Primary school also located at Imilike, last month.

Investigations revealed that the suspects handed the boy to another member of their syndicate, a nurse in Anambra State, for sale.

The police advised members of the public, “particularly Parents/Guardians to always exercise vigilance and be security conscious on their children/wards to avoid falling into the antics of these mischief makers who are in the habit of enticing children from churches and gatherings with a motive to abduct them.”

The police also advised members of the public to report promptly about any suspicious movement around their environment to the state police command.

They are to do so “through the following distress call numbers of the state command 08032003702,08075390883,08086671202 and 08098880172 or through the command social media platform of Nigeriapoliceforceenugustatecommand on facebook and @PoliceNg_Enugu or Enugustatepolice@gmail.com on email,” Mr Amaraizu noted.