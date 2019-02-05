Elections: INEC to deploy 277 generating sets in Enugu State

Generators
Generators used to illustrate the story [Photo: YouTube.com]

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it will deploy 277 generating sets to its Registration Area Centres (RAC) in Enugu State for the general elections.

Emeka Ononamadu, INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday that the generating sets were both brand new and refurbished ones.

He said one generating set would be deployed to each of the 260 political wards in the state while the remaining sets would be on stand-by at the state headquarters.

“We are going to deploy generating sets and non-sensitive materials before the election day.

“INEC Enugu has concluded final verification of conditions of polling unit locations and RAC centres before now.

“We had started preparation of the RAC, which are mostly in public schools for our ad hoc staff’s comfort.

Okowa Campaign AD

“After refurbishing some of the RAC centres, we will move the non-sensitive materials including the generating sets to the RAC centres in the state,’’ he said.

Enugu State currently has 1,942,776 registered voters and 4,146 voting locations comprising 2,958 polling units and 1,188 voting points.

(NAN)

