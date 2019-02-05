NSCDC to deploy entire staff for elections in Enugu

NSCDC personnel used to illustrate the story
The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) says it will deploy its entire staff in Enugu State Command for the general elections.

The Commandant of NSCDC in Enugu State, Steve Amoga, made the disclosure in Enugu on Tuesday in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

NAN reports that the general elections had been fixed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for February 16 and March 2 for Presidential/National Assembly and Governorship/State Assembly respectively.

Mr Amoga, who did not disclose the number of personnel to be deployed, said the personnel would include arm bearing officers, non-arm bearing officers, and plain-cloth officers.

‘‘We have a robust plan for the election to ensure security in the state before, during and after the elections.

‘‘We have concluded arms training for some staff as well as surveillance and intelligence training for other staff.

‘‘The command had done internal training on election duties for its entire staff.

‘‘There had been external election duty training by INEC and other agencies for some of the command’s unit and section commanders as well as some selected staff.

‘‘We have fixed all our vehicles to give the officers and men the latitude for maximum mobility on the D-Days of the elections.

‘‘We are ensuring that no stone would be left unturned in our election preparation,’’ he said.

The commandant, however, assured residents of the state of adequate security before, during and after the elections.

‘‘I urge the residents to work closely with NSCDC officers and men as well as members of sister security agencies to ensure violence-free and credible elections.”

