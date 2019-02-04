Buhari not marginalising South East – Minister

Related News

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, says the impression in some quarters that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari is marginalising the South-East is false.

Mr Onyeama said this on Monday in Adani, Uzo Uwani Local Government Area of Enugu State, during a campaign tour of the area.

The minister said the false notion which had led to the formation of separatist groups needed to be placed in its right perspective.

He said as a minister and member of the Federal Executive Council, he could attest to the detribalised disposition of the president.

He also said Mr Buhari believes in equality and had not treated the South-East as a separate entity.

The minister cited the unprecedented federal government projects going on in different parts of the region as a clear testament that the president did not hate Igbos.

Mr Onyeama said the zone stood better chances of attracting federal government presence under the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He assured the people of Adani known for rice production that they would benefit from the massive road revolution going on in the zone to enable them gain access to markets to sell their farm produce.

He said several development agenda of the federal government under Mr Buhari including the economic renaissance would have the Igbo man as the highest beneficiary.

“We all love children and Buhari also loves children. He is concerned about their future.

“That is why in his second term, more attention will be given to education and the school feeding programme to encourage and keep them in school because they are the future leaders.

“Our people should vote for Buhari so that the benefits pensioners enjoy under the current dispensation and the security of the region will not be cut short,” Mr Onyeama said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the minister had earlier paid a courtesy visit to the traditional ruler of Uzo Uwani, Igwe Patrick Okafor.

The monarch expressed delight at the visit and assured the minister that they were in support of the re-election of the president.

The local campaign rally witnessed a massive turn out of the people of the area who also expressed their commitment to supporting the president.

(NAN)