TETFund: Unizik begins upgrade of facilities, environment

As Nigerian university teachers continue their three-month-old strike over their demand for better funding of the institutions, the management of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka has started an upgrade of facilities and general environment in the federal university.

The renovation exercise started two years ago with the fixing of toilet facilities, patching of walls, clearing of bushes around the hostels, installation of a borehole as well as the painting of the walls of lecture halls, students’ hostels and offices.

Inspecting the project on Monday, the Vice-Chancellor, Joseph Ahaneku, charged the contractors to improve on their pace of work.

Some of the project sites he inspected include several classroom buildings, the football pitch, lavatories, hostels, a gate, the central store, multi-purpose hall and roads.

Mr Ahaneku said a good number of the projects were nearing completion while foundation works were ongoing on the others.

The vice-chancellor frowned at the pace of work by the contractor handling the Central Store. He charged the contractor to quicken the pace of work which according to him should have long been completed.

Mr Ahaneku reiterated his commitment to providing basic facilities that aid teaching and learning in the federal university.

Some of the contractors who spoke to journalists said they were confident of completing the projects within the next two months.

The projects are being sponsored by TETFund and NEEDS Assessment Fund.

In 2016, TETFund allocated each of the 74 public universities in the country N1billion. This brought the total allocation to the universities for the year to N74.7 billion.

In 2017, each of the public universities got N659 million.

University teachers embarked on an indefinite strike on November 4. They are demanding improved funding of universities and implementation of previous agreements with the government.