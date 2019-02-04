Fire razes studio at Nnamdi Azikiwe University

The demonstration studio of the mass communication department of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University was gutted by fire on Sunday.

The cause of the fire is yet to be disclosed by the university authorities.

Benita Matthias, the staff adviser for the Faculty of Social Science, the faculty which houses the studio, said the fire burnt everything in the studio.

She also speculated the fire might have been caused by a power surge.

The dean of the faculty, Stella Okunna, said the vice-chancellor has already visited the department and said an investigation would be carried out to know the cause of the fire.

Francis Okeke, the officer in charge of faculty’s security unit, said the fire started at about 3.30 am Sunday morning.

He also said an investigation into the incident had commenced.

A burnt part of the ceiling

”We cannot say exactly (the cause) because the place has not been in use for a long time, although the head of the department, Uche Ebeze, said there was equipment in there, but everything was consumed,” he said.

He also recommended that the school regularly services its fire extinguishers and use iron instead of wood when roofing buildings within the university.

