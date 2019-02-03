Enugu Elections: Nnamani urges electorate to vote for Ugwuanyi, other PDP candidates

Related News

Ahead of the forthcoming general election, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu State has intensified campaign efforts, as the party’s governorship candidate, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, and its candidate for Enugu East Senatorial District seat and former Governor of the State, Chimaroke Nnamani, on Sunday, embarked on a vigorous exercise on the streets and suburbs of Enugu, canvassing for votes.

Speaking during the campaign at the various areas visited, such as Bridge Quarters by Railway, Enugu, Ogbete Main Market, Iva Valley, Coal Camp and Ogui Nike, Mr Nnamani thanked God for using Mr Ugwuanyi, whom he described “a great leader and a man of uncommon leadership virtues who respects the symbol and heritage of Nsukka,” to revive his political ambition.

The former governor, who is the leader of “Ebeano” political family in Enugu State, urged the people of the state to vote massively for Mr Ugwuanyi, himself and other candidates of the party in the state, stressing that the governor is “a good man with inestimable humility and candour.”

Mr Nnamani while expressing his gratitude to Mr Ugwuanyi for giving him due respect and giving him a sense of belonging, prayed God to give the governor good health, strength, wisdom and protect him and his family.

In his speech, Mr Ugwuanyi appreciated Mr Nnamani’s human empowerment gesture, especially the leadership role he played in the political life of virtually every politician in the state. He equally appealed to the people to remember him in prayers and give him 100 per cent votes to return to the Senate.

The governor, who sought the continued support of the people in the coming elections, reassured them of his administration’s commitment to render more selfless service that will impact their lives positively as the true heroes of democracy.