Police arrest five suspected kidnappers, rescue businessman

Related News

The police in Enugu have arrested suspected members of a five-member kidnapping gang and freed an Abia State businessman they held captive.

Police spokesperson in the state, Ebere Amaraizu, said operatives of the command trailed the suspects to their hideout where they were rounded up.

“The suspects gave their names as Kingsley Nwafor of about 23 years residing at Aba, Abia state, Chukwu Ebuka of about 28 years residing at Aba,Nelson Morris of about 24 years from Owerri, Ikechukwu Onwuabueke of about 26 years residing in Onitsha Anambra state and their lady gang member identified as Miriam Oguejiofor who also resides in Aba Abia state.

“They had allegedly abducted their victim identified as one Anthony Okeke of about 46 years of St Michaels road Aba, Abia state”, Mr Amaraizu said.

According to the spokesperson, Miriam Oguejiofor, a female member of the gang allegedly lured their victim to Agbani in Enugu under the pretext of having a contract for him to execute.

“When the victim got to Agbani, the suspects surfaced and pretending to be business associates of Miriam, allegedly took him to their hideout located inside a lodge at Amakatanga axis of Agbani, Nkanu West Local Government Area where they kept him naked and commenced demand of N10 million from the victim’s relations.”

Mr Amaraizu said that the suspects later reduced the ransom to N5 million before the operatives acting on intelligence information stormed the hideout on Saturday and arrested them.

Police arrest five suspected kidnappers.

He said the businessman was also rescued unhurt and without payment of any ransom.

“A full-scale investigations have commenced into the alleged incident as suspects are helping the operatives in their investigations in relation to their alleged nefarious activities amongst other things”, added the spokesman.

He advised members of the public to be security conscious at all times and be cautious whenever business deals are presented to them so as not to fall into the hands of criminals.