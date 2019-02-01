‘Buhari marginalising Ndigbo’, Anambra traditional rulers tell Atiku

Related News

Traditional rulers in Anambra State have accused President Muhammadu Buhari, of marginalising the people of the South-east.

They stated this at a session with the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, and his entourage.

The event held at the Imeobi Palace of the Obi of Onitsha. It was attended by traditional rulers, town union presidents, and religious leaders in Anambra State.

Chuma Onyia, who spoke on behalf of the traditional rulers, told Mr Abubakar that the Igbos are not happy with the way things are going in the country, at the moment.

Mr Onyia is the deputy chairman, Anambra State Council of Traditional Rulers and the monarch of Odekpe community in Ogbaru LGA.

He said the Buhari administration has neglected the Igbos, both in strategic political appointments and in the provision of infrastructure.

He said he had the mandate of the traditional rulers to ask for Mr Abubakar’s commitment to his promises of restructuring and also making Onitsha River Port functional, dredging of the River Niger, completion of the second Niger Bridge among others if he eventually wins the presidential election.

He described Mr Abubakar not only as an in-law to the Onitsha people but as a good friend of the Igbos, assuring him that his victory in the presidential election would also be a victory for the Igbos.

Earlier, while welcoming Mr Abubakar, the Obi of Onitsha, Alfred Achebe, read out text messages he sent out to the governor, Willie Obiano, intimating him of the proposed meeting of traditional rulers with Mr Abubakar.

But surprisingly, Mr Achebe said he later received another text message from the state Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy matters telling him that the governor had fixed a meeting same day with the traditional rulers at the Government House in Awka.

He told Mr Abubakar that the traditional rulers who made themselves available to meet with him were those who decided not to honour the impromptu meeting in Awka.

The national chairman of PDP, Uche Secondus, in a remark described Mr Abubakar as Nigeria’s president-in-waiting.

He said the country is at crossroads presently because of the APC-led government and said Mr Abubakar is the best to rescue Nigeria from imminent collapse.

Mr Abubakar, in a brief response, thanked the royal fathers for honouring the invitation, describing Onitsha as his second home.

PDP presidential aspirant, Atiku Abubakar. [PHOTO CREDIT: Twitter handle of Atiku Abubakar]

He delegated one of the presidential campaign spokesperson, Osita Chidoka, to respond to the royal fathers’ request.

Mr Chidoka, in his response, said Messrs Abubakar and Obi possess the requisite credentials to return the country to the path of progress once more and assured that all they requested for would be granted if Mr Abubakar wins.

He said in 2015, many Nigerians that mattered stood out and ensured that Muhammadu Buhari defeated Goodluck Jonathan to become president but those Nigerians today have deserted Mr Buhari for failing to bring the much-anticipated change. He enjoined the Igbos to get on board the moving train so that they would not arrive late at the destination.

“Today, Obasanjo is here, Saraki, Danjuma, Babangida, Dogara and all others are here seeking to enthrone a new order for the good of the country through Atiku and Obi. More so, Peter Obi is our son, so let no one do anything that will harm him. The party is about to kick off and I urge Ndigbo not to come late to this party. Let us be wise,” he said.