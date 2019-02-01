Atiku’s endorsement: Ohaneze Ndigbo suspends secretary general

John Nwodo
The leader of Ohaneze Ndigbo, John Nwodo

The Igbo socio cultural organisation, Ohaneze Ndigbo has suspended its Secretary General, Uche Okwukwu for allegedly misrepresenting the organisation.

A statement by the National Publicity Secretary of the organisation, Uche Achi-Okpaga made available to journalists on Thursday in Enugu said the decision was taken at an emergency meeting.

Mr Achi-Okpaga said the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the organisation had evaluated the conducts of its scribe and found him wanting.

“In the last three days, the secretary general has at various fora engaged in false representation of decisions of meetings of NEC and the Imeobi of Ohaneze.

“He has also arrogated to himself the power of the organs of Ohaneze by altering positions taken by these organs.

“These deliberate actions were discussed at today’s emergency meeting of the NEC,” he said.

Okowa Campaign AD

The national publicity secretary said the unfortunate actions of the suspended scribe were in the public domain and not in the best interest of the organisation.

Mr Achi-Okpaga said Mr Okwukwu had by the suspension ceased to be part of any organ of Ohaneze.

“Having personally attended the emergency meeting and denied some of the allegations against him, he is, hereby, given seven days to publicly retract and publish same in the media.

“Failure to do this will make us refer the matter to a disciplinary committee for further inquiries and appropriate action and subsequent referral to the Imeobi for final decision,” he said.

He said every member or affiliate of the organisation was advised to desist from dealing with Mr Okwukwu as secretary general.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the suspended scribe was said to have endorsed President Muhammadu Buhari during his campaign visit to Aba in Abia.

The President General of the organisation, Nnia Nwodo, had earlier announced the endorsement of the presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, as its candidate for the February 16 election.

(NAN)

