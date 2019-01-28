Enugu Govt. budgets N1.5 billion to complete abandoned projects

Related News

Enugu State Government has made a budgetary provision of N1.5 billion for the completion of abandoned projects including the International Conference Centre (ICC) in the 2019 fiscal year.

The Commissioner for Finance, Eucharia Offor, made this known on Monday in Enugu during the 2019 Enugu State budget breakdown.

The commissioner said the state government would also revitalize the state owned Hotel Presidential also abandoned 12 years ago by previous administrations.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that building of the ICC which commenced with Chimaroke Nnamani’s administration as governor of the state was abandoned for over 11 years.

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, on assumption of office in 2015 promised to complete structures started and abandoned by previous administrations including the ICC located opposite Okpara Square at the Independence Layout, Enugu.

Mrs Offor said the 2019 budget was aimed at growing the economy of the state in a sustainable manner as well as tackle observed gaps in previous budgets.

The commissioner said the state government was willing to take development to all corners of the state.

She said the 2019 budget sum of N109.2 billon was predicated on crude oil benchmark of 60 US Dollars with oil production rate of 2.3million barrels per day and an exchange rate of N305 to one dollar.

Mrs Offor further said the budget was also predicated on expected internally generated revenue of N27.7 billion and N65.96 billion from the Federation Account.

(NAN)