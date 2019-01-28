Police nab ‘notorious’ robbery suspect in Enugu

Related News

The Police Command in Enugu State has arrested a notorious armed robbery suspect, Chibuzo Agu, who it says had been a thorn in the flesh of residents of Oji River in the state.

The Police also recovered a gun and a cartridge from the suspect.

The state’s Police Public Relations Officer [PPRO], Ebere Amaraizu, said in a statement on Monday in Enugu that Agu was arrested on January 27.

Mr Amaraizu said that the suspect was apprehended by a combined team of police operatives of the Oji River Division, Neighbourhood Watch Group and National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) operatives in Oji River axis.

“It was gathered that Agu, 23, from Amokwe in Udi community but residing at coal camp had allegedly on Jan. 27 at about 8:30a.m. on gun point led his other notorious gang members to where they had allegedly snatched and stolen a new motorcycle from the owner at Wonderful Market.

“However, alarm raised prompted a hot chase of the suspect and his gang members by the combined team of the police operatives, Neighbourhood watch group and NDLEA operatives in the area.

“The ‘hot chase’ and trace, however, paid off as the suspect was later arrested at Umuabi in Udi Local Government Area of the state, while a manhunt and search for other fleeing members of the gang had been intensified,’’ he said.

The police spokesman said that that the suspect had been helping police operatives in their investigation in relation to his cult leadership (Capone).

“The suspect is also being interrogated over other high profile cases of cult activities in Enugu metropolis and 9th Mile Corner axis including assassination, armed robbery and kidnapping,’’ he said. (NAN)