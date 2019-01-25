Corpses discovered near police checkpoint

Photo credit: naija247news.com

Two lifeless bodies were on Friday discovered in a forest near a police checkpoint between Enugu and Ebonyi states. The bodies were discovered by stranded passengers who were held up because of a clash between police officers and a lorry driver.

A driver of a lorry loaded with yams was stopped at the checkpoint by officers and the driver allegedly gave them N500, which they rejected.

It was gathered that the officers had demanded N1,000 from the driver but he refused to pay.

Trouble started when the driver resisted an attempt by the officers to deflate the tyres of his vehicle. He was subsequently beaten up by the officers, leading to other drivers blocking the road in protest for over two hours.

It was in the process that some stranded passengers who went to the bush to defecate saw the lifeless bodies in the bush.

This infuriated road users who alleged the officers killed and dumped the corpses in the bus.

A witness who did not want his name in print spoke about the development to PREMIUM TIMES.

“The dead bodies were found around the police checkpoints. The people around were suspecting it was the police that killed them. They were surprised why the dead bodies should be found around the checkpoint.

“That is why the people were accusing them. I was there when it was happening. Nobody told me about it,” he said.

Police spokesperson in the state, Lodah Loveth, said she was yet to be officially briefed on the matter.

