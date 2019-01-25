APC nullifies expulsion of Imo governorship candidate

APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomole Photo: Oriental Times
APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomole Photo: Oriental Times

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said the purported expulsion of its Imo State governorship candidate, Hope Uzodinma, from the party is null and void.

This was revealed in a statement by the party’s national publicity secretary, Lanre Issa-Onilu, on Thursday night.

The party said only the caretaker committee it set up in the state is recognised and can take such a decision.

“Mr. Nlemigbo remains the only recognised Imo State Chairman and any decision which do not emanate from this recognised Caretaker Committee as regards the affairs of the APC in Imo State is null and void.”

The dissolved executive of the party led by Daniel Nwafor, had on Thursday announced the expulsion of Mr Uzodinma for ‘anti-party activities’.

The executive was earlier dissolved by the party headquarters on the grounds that it could not be trusted to lead the party to victory in the forthcoming general elections.

Okowa Campaign AD

This was because of their involvement in several alleged anti-party activities.

They were seen to be loyal to the state governor, Rochas Okorocha, who has been having running battles with the national leadership of the party over his failed attempt to prop us his son-in-law as party’s governorship candidate.

The party therefore set up a caretaker committee led by Marcelinus Nlemigbo to run the affairs of the party in the state.

Mr Okorocha has since been suspended by the ruling party.

Meanwhile, the party also pointed out it would not tolerate indiscipline from any member of the party under any guise.

The APC, noting the NWC is paying keen attention to events as they unfold in Imo State, said the party would always take appropriate measures to protect its interests.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.