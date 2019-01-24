Anambra Govt extends teachers’ retirement age to 65

Anambra State Government on Thursday approved the extension of retirement age for teachers from 60 years to 65 years.
The Head of Service, Harry Udu, said in Awka, the state capital that the extension takes effect from January 17.
According to Mr Udu, the extension affected teachers in primary and post-primary schools.
He urged officers in charge of the Post Primary School Service Commission (PPSSC) and Anambra State Universal Basic Education Board (ASUBEB) to take necessary steps to notify all teachers of the development.
(NAN)
