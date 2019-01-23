Police arrest mentally ill man who killed wife, 2 children, 5 others in Ebonyi

Related News

The police in Ebonyi have arrested an “insane man” from Onyikwa community of Ebonyi Local Government Area who killed his wife, two children, and five other members of the community.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the suspect after killing the seven victims and wounding four others fled into the bush before resurfacing to kill another victim.

Loveth Odah, the spokesperson of the police in Ebonyi, told journalists in Abakaliki that the suspect, identified as Simon Ugbala, was arrested on Wednesday in a bush in the community.

Ms Odah said a manhunt had been placed on the suspect since Monday by police personnel and youth of the community.

“The suspect was arrested and brought to the police headquarters before being referred to the psychiatric facility of the Federal Teaching Hospital (FETHA), Abakaliki.

“We want to ascertain the suspect’s mental status as he is said to be insane by members of the community,” she said.

The police spokesperson said the report of the suspect’s mental status would assist the police in its investigation into the heinous crime.

“We thank the public for contributing to the suspect’s arrest and assure them that the matter would be thoroughly investigated.

“Cases of insanity are not one-person’s business as communities should send such persons away from their areas, possibly to psychiatric facilities for adequate care.

“Ebonyi people should not allow such acts to be committed in the state. Though the state has the lowest crime rate in the zone, the rate of murder is high,” she said.

NAN reports that relieved residents of Abakaliki and members of the community thronged to the state police headquarters to see the suspect.

The situation, however, caused gridlock along the Ogoja road location of the Police headquarters, especially opposite the state Government House. (NAN)