Atiku campaigns in Owerri, promises to revamp businesses in Southeast

Nigeria’s former vice president and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, on Tuesday, assured the people of South-east region of policies that will lead to success in their businesses and a robust economy for the region and the country when elected.

Mr Abubakar spoke in Owerri during the flag-off of the South-east presidential campaign in Imo state.

He added that the PDP would take over the state, come February 16.

“Let me tell you, the reason why we are having this rally in Imo State today, is because we are going to take over Imo state.

“Come February 16, I want you to vote and protect your vote. The APC are not campaigning, because they believe in rigging.

“I want to assure you that we will restructure Nigeria and rebuild your business.

“Don’t vote for APC. APC is (an) evil party. They have destroyed our economy, they have made Nigeria the capital of poverty in the world.

“We promise to create Jobs and empower our youths and women,” Mr Abubakar said, while charging the people to rise and defend their votes.

Similarly, the vice presidential candidate, Peter Obi, assured his kinsmen of smooth business environment.

“The man (Mr Abubakar) is aware that we are predominantly businessmen and as such, he would make our businesses work again,” he said, while assuring Mr Abubakar of massive votes from the South-east.

On her part, wife of the presidential candidate, Jennifer Douglas Abubakar, said her husband had already become part of the Nd’Igbo, having married from the region.

Her words, “If you want to eradicate poverty, hunger, infrastructural decay and insecurity, the answer is Atiku/Obi.

“Atiku is part of you, he understands all your plights, come February 16, let’s turn out en-masse and vote for Atiku, so we can get Nigeria working again”.

The national chairman of PDP, Uche Secondus, while presenting flags to the governorship candidates from the region, warned the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) against rigging the forthcoming general elections.

Multitudes present during Atiku’s visit to Owerri. [PHOTO CREDIT: Official twitter handle of Atiku] PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and hos vice, Peter Obi during their campaign in Owerri. [PHOTO CREDIT: Official twitter handle of Atiku] PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and hos vice, Peter Obi during their campaign in Owerri. [PHOTO CREDIT: Official twitter handle of Atiku] PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and hos vice, Peter Obi during their campaign in Owerri. [PHOTO CREDIT: Official twitter handle of Atiku]

“Come February, INEC won’t rig elections, this election cannot be rigged, except they are looking for trouble. The security agencies too should be cautioned. It’s no longer business as usual, we mean business,” Mr Secondus said.

In his remarks, the president of the Senate and Director-General of Atiku/Obi campaign organisation, Bukola Saraki, said the South-east rally was enough to send message to the entire Nigeria, “that we need a brand new president, a president that will unite Nigeria”.

The chairman of South-east Governor’s Forum, David Umahi, said there was no crisis in the party in the zone as all the governors have vowed to deliver their states to the party in all the elections.

The deputy president of the senate, Ike Ekweremadu, former senate president, Anyim Pius Anyim, PDP governorship candidate in Imo, Emeka Ihedioha, and various speakers who addressed the crowd, all pledged to work towards positioning the PDP in the path of victory in the South-east, in the forthcoming general elections.