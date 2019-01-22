Man goes berserk in Ebonyi, kills wife, children, four others

Pandemonium broke out Monday evening in Onyikwa Nkaleke, Ozibo community, in Ebonyi local government area of Ebonyi State after a 35-year-old man, Simon Ugbala, went berserk, killing his wife, two children, and four others.

He also injured four others who are currently at the Accident and Emergency Unit of the Federal Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki (FETHA), and are in critical condition.

Mr Ugbala, who is believed to have a mental health challenge, reportedly attacked many people with a machete before the youth of the area chased him into the bush.

The spokesperson of the police in the state, Loveth Odah, confirmed the incident.

She said the police have launched a manhunt for the man.

“On 21st January 2019 at about 2 p.m, a councilor from Ebonyi local government representing Onyikwa ward, Mr. Friday Nwigube, came to Kpirikpiri police station and reported that one Ugbala Simon of about 35 years suspected to be insane man went about inflicting machete cuts on people.

“A combined team of detective rushed to the village where they found several persons with deep machete cuts. They were rushed to Teaching Hospital Abakaliki where seven of the victims were confirmed dead by a medical doctor. Four others are still receiving treatment but on critical condition. Police detectives and youth of the community are presently looking for the man.”

The police spokesperson urged members of the public and communities to always help in reporting or taking mental health-challenged persons to psychiatric hospitals for treatment.

