Anambra Govt. mobilises contractors with N10 billion

The Anambra State Government says it has mobilised contractors with N10 billion to asphalt various road projects across the state before the rainy season.

Governor Willie Obiano made the disclosure during an inspection of road projects leading to Amansea -Unizik Road, Awka on Tuesday.

Mr Obiano urged all contractors handling road projects in the state to accelerate work, as there would be strict monitoring to ensure prompt delivery.

He directed the Commissioner for Utility, Obi Nwankwo, to facilitate the installation of street lights, so as to check insecurity and molestation in areas already designated for the project.

The Commissioner for Works, Marcel Ifejiofor, gave assurance that all ongoing road projects in the state would be delivered according to specifications.

He urged the contractor handling Unizik Road, Awka to deploy professional expertise in handling the project due to the importance of the road to students and the community.

Meanwhile, Mr Obiano has assured that the government would beef up security at the Nnamdi Azikiwe College of Health Sciences, Okofia Otolo, Nnewi.

Mr Obiano stated this when he visited the ongoing construction work at the College Road, Nnewi.

The governor said the road, when completed, would have facilities like streetlights to ease traffic congestion in the area.

He said his administration would continue to renovate dilapidated roads in Nnewi and would complete the College Road before the commencement of the rainy season.

The contractor handling the project, John Arachie, explained that the construction was in three segments adding that one segment was 2.1 kilometres leading from Awka Etiti to Isseke.

The Special Adviser Budget, Merie Onyejekwu, noted that Mr Obiano, in collaboration with the federal government, had intervened in the Nnewi erosion menace.

He revealed that about N6.7 billion had been invested to control erosion in the state.

