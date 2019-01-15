APC appoints new Anambra chairman

Related News

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has appointed Basil Ejidike as Acting Chairman for its Anambra State chapter.

The party made this known in a statement by its national publicity secretary, Lanre Issa-Onilu, on Monday.

A Federal High Court in Awka in December 2018 sacked the state chairman of the party, Emeka Ibe, and other members of the executive committee of the party in the state.

This came after a chairmanship aspirant of the party, Onyi Uzochukwu, dragged them to court after the party’s congress.

The court said Mr Ibe was not properly nominated, as he did not purchase the form of the party as required by the party’s guidelines.

According to the statement, the national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, appointed Mr Ejidike in a letter dated January 11 to the State Deputy Chairman, to communicate the decision of the National Working Committee (NWC).

“The Party’s National Chairman, Comrade Adams Aliyu Oshiomhole has appointed Hon. Basil Ejidike as Acting Chairman for the Anambra State chapter,” the release said.

The appointment letter reads:

“I wish to convey the decision of the National Working Committee (NWC) to appoint you (Hon. Basil Ejidike) as Acting Chairman in line with the provisions of our Party’s Constitution.

“You are hereby appointed as Acting State Chairman with all powers and privileges of the Office of State Chairman and you are to work harmoniously with the stakeholders, State executives and all our candidates in the State.

“I want to use this opportunity to extend goodwill and best wishes of the National Working Committee (NWC) and equally encourage you to remain committed towards ensuring the success of all our candidates in the forthcoming General Elections.”