Five PDP campaign vehicles set ablaze in Enugu

Five vehicles branded with the pictures of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State were late Sunday evening set ablaze in Enugu.

Three Sienna buses were completed razed while two coaster buses were also burning when men of the Enugu fire Service arrived to put out the fire.

A witness said the vehicles were parked at an artist’s shop near Tickles, Ogui New Layout, where they were being branded when the arsonists attacked.

They allegedly used gun powder to set the fire.

The resultant explosion reportedly attracted residents who called in the fire service.

A chieftain of the party, Dan Nwomeh, also confirmed the development.

“Three Sienna buses completely razed down. Two coaster buses almost gutted before the arrival of the state fire service. Who is doing this?” Mr Nwomeh lamented

Police spokesman, Ebere Amaraizu, confirmed the incident.

He said the police have launched an investigation into the matter. He, however, said the cause of the inferno is yet unknown.

“Enugu state command of the Nigeria police force have commenced a full scale investigations into a fire outbreak that occurred on Sunday at about 8pm at a printing workshop located at WTC Ogui new layout axis of the state

“It was gathered that the fire outbreak affected three sienna buses and two coaster buses parked at the said printing shop.”

He said the prompt arrival of both the fire service and the operatives of the state police command prevented the escalation of the fire.

Last year, two branded PDP vehicles were reportedly set ablaze at Coal Camp.

Another vehicle belonging to a ward chairman in Enugu North Local Government! was also reportedly burnt on December 24, also in New Layout area of the city.