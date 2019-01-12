Crisis as supporters of Uzodinma, Okorocha’s in-law clash at APC rally

Rochas Okorocha, Imo state governor
Rochas Okorocha, Imo state governor

 

A rally organised on Saturday by the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the Dan Anyiam Stadium, Owerri, ended in crisis.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that supporters of the party’s governorship candidate in the state, Hope Uzodinma, and those of his Action Alliance (AA) counterpart, Uche Nwosu, engaged in a fight at the APC women and youths rally.

Supporters of Mr Nwosu were chanting victory songs and raising his posters in the air when the clash began.

Security operatives, however, intervened, shooting sporadically in the air while warding off the VIP stand where wife of the vice president, Dolapo Osinbajo, who represented wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, Aisha, was seated alongside other dignitaries.

NAN reports that at least three persons were injured as the crowd dispersed following the gunshots.

Reacting, Gov. Rochas Okorocha alleged that the fight was caused by thugs hired by Mr Uzodinma.

He described the relationship between AA and APC in the state as good, but added that Mr Uzodinma would not win the governorship election.

He said, “Hope Uzodinma can never win the governorship election in the state. The alliance between AA and APC is a perfect one.

“We are working to deliver President Buhari and Uche Nwosu in the state.”

Mrs Osinbajo, however, told the crowd to vote for Mr Buhari and APC candidates in the forthcoming elections.

Speaking to NAN, a top politician in the state, who pleaded anonymity, asked why the AA governorship candidate should attend a rally organised by the APC.

“This is a serious anti-party activity,” he said.

(NAN)

