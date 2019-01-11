MASSOB declares stand on forthcoming general elections

Related News

The Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has said its members will take part in next month’s general election.

The group, which stated this at the end of its National Executive Council meeting in Enugu on Friday, urged its members to participate in the polls.

The meeting, which was presided over by its leader, Uchenna Madu, at their Awgu headquarters, Enugu State was attended by all the state, zonal, local government and national directors of the group.

The group also resolved to allowed INEC to conduct elections in the South-east “for those that still believe in the Nigeria state”.

“MASSOB advised that other pro Biafra groups that planned to boycott the elections are entitled to stay at home during elections days,” it said via a statement.

The statement which was signed by its spokesperson, Samuel Edeson said in recognition of the freedom of political participation and exercises, “we declare that this year’s general elections in Nigeria will not be stopped or boycotted in Biafra land”.

“Our people that still believe in Nigerian project are free to participate in the electoral processes of Nigeria including this year as we will allow INEC to conduct elections in Biafra land.”

MASSOB, reaffirmed its commitment to the actualisation of Biafra through non-violence and international diplomacy “in collaboration and brotherhood with other progressive pro Biafra groups”.

“MASSOB, having realised that Biafrans cannot forcefully impose our desirable interest on the people of Nigeria. Also having understood the principles of non-violence, MASSOB unanimously agreed and resolved that Nigeria state will independently and internally observe and conduct their political exercises including general elections.

“That Nigeria elections will come and go irrespective of whoever that wins in both national and state elections. That we must continue with Biafra project of actualisation irrespective of both internal and external distraction,” the statement said.