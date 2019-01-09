INEC debunks reports of PVCs cloning

Permanent Voter Cards
Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs)

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has debunked insinuations that Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) were being cloned in Enugu State.

INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner [REC] for Enugu State, Emeka Ononamadu, told journalists in Enugu on Wednesday that such insinuation or rumour could not and would never be true.

Mr Ononamadu said given the tight security around voters cards and INEC workers issuing it, no card could be used for manipulation in the state.

According to him, INEC and particularly staff under the commission, do not give out PVCs by proxy under any guise.

“The insinuation cannot be true and we do not have such in Enugu State.

“Again, the INEC state secretariat guards and protects uncollected PVCs with all sense of responsibility and due diligence.

“So, it is purely fake news. That does not have any basis to stand,’’ he said.

The REC also said those that might attempt it would surely be arrested at the point of voting since the Smart Card Readers would surely detect the manipulation.

“The new Smart Card Readers are with advanced security features to detect irregularities at the polling points.

“While after voting at a point; the Smart Card Readers will not allow a person to vote more than once,’’ he said.

(NAN)

Advertisements

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.