INEC debunks reports of PVCs cloning

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has debunked insinuations that Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) were being cloned in Enugu State.

INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner [REC] for Enugu State, Emeka Ononamadu, told journalists in Enugu on Wednesday that such insinuation or rumour could not and would never be true.

Mr Ononamadu said given the tight security around voters cards and INEC workers issuing it, no card could be used for manipulation in the state.

According to him, INEC and particularly staff under the commission, do not give out PVCs by proxy under any guise.

“The insinuation cannot be true and we do not have such in Enugu State.

“Again, the INEC state secretariat guards and protects uncollected PVCs with all sense of responsibility and due diligence.

“So, it is purely fake news. That does not have any basis to stand,’’ he said.

The REC also said those that might attempt it would surely be arrested at the point of voting since the Smart Card Readers would surely detect the manipulation.

“The new Smart Card Readers are with advanced security features to detect irregularities at the polling points.

“While after voting at a point; the Smart Card Readers will not allow a person to vote more than once,’’ he said.

(NAN)