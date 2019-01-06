Umahi effects cabinet reshuffle

Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi on Sunday effected a minor cabinet reshuffle which saw some commissioners swapping positions.

In statement signed by Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Emmanuel Uzor, the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Survey has been split into two, with respective commissioners.

“Mr Sunday Inyima, former Commissioner for Border, Peace and Conflict Resolution, presently heads the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development.

“Prof. John Ekeh, who headed the erstwhile ministry before it was split, presently heads Ministry of lands and survey,” he said.

Mr Uzor revealed that the Office of the Senior Special Assistant on Internal Security (SSA-IS) and the Ministry of Border, peace and conflict resolution had been merged.

“It would be known as the Ministry of Internal Security and Border Peace and Dr Kenneth Ugbala, the former SSA-IS, has been nominated as the new commissioner.

“He will be in charge of the ministry, pending his screening and possible confirmation by the State House of Assembly.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Kelechi Igwe, the state Deputy Governor, will supervise the exercise while all handover processes should be completed, on or before Monday. (NAN)

