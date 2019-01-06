Ex-PHCN Manager dies during sex romp with nursing mother in Ebonyi hotel

Related News

A former manager of the defunct Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN), Ebonyi State district, has reportedly died in a hotel in Abakaliki while having sex with his lover, a nursing mother.

The nursing mother, who resides at Nwojiji Street opposite St. Patrick Catholic Church, Abakaliki, operates a hair dressing saloon at 9 Bende Street Kpirikpiri within the capital city.

The incident occurred in a hotel located along the ever busy Abakaliki/Enugu Expressway said to be owned by the wife of an influential politician in the state.

A police source said the woman had just finished withdrawing money from an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) along Ezza Road Abakaliki when the deceased picked her up.

The duo reportedly checked into the hotel and were having sex when, unexpectedly, the man started gasping for breath, slumped and reportedly died instantly.

The source further revealed that on sensing danger, the woman immediately opened the door to run away but was stopped by the hotel management, who sensed trouble.

They went with her to the room where they found his lifeless body on the bed.

The hotel management alerted men of the Ebonyi State Police Command who rushed to the scene and arrested the suspect.

When our reporter visited the office of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad where the suspect is currently being detained, the husband of the woman was seen carrying their little baby while other residents of the area were also seen in clusters, discussing the ugly incident.

When contacted, the police spokesperson in the state, Loveth Odah, simply said “the matter is before SARS, O/C SARS is handling it.”