Winners emerge at maiden ‘Golibe’ festival in Onitsha

The organisers of the ongoing maiden edition of ‘Golibe’ Festival in Onitsha, Anambra State have announced Giovanni Okagbue as the winner of the Mathematics Scholarship Award for primary six pupils of Onitsha origin.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Okagbue went home with a new laptop, mathematics textbooks and N150,000 cash prize to encourage and develop his skills in the subject.

NAN also reports that St. Michaels and All Angels Choir emerged champions in the choral competition of the festival with a cash prize of N250,000 while Magic Voices came second to grab N150,000.

Singspiration Choir came third to win N100,000 while Harmonious Choir took the fourth position with a consolation prize of N50,000.

Presenting the prizes on Tuesday, the chairman, Golibe Festival Planning Committee, Francis Anatogu, explained that the festival was inaugurated by the Obi of Onitsha, Alfred Achebe, to reposition Onitsha.

“The festival seeks to re-engineer and reinvigorate the economy and culture of Onitsha for a 21st century development in all spheres including academics and social life of the people,” he said.

“With Golibe festival, we seek to, not only to create a fun atmosphere but, also introduce a platform to promote community pride, stimulate economic activities and attract commerce,” the chairman explained.

He said that the mathematics competition instituted by Arinze Oranye, a U.K. based mathematics teacher, was for primary six and Jss3 students of Onitsha origin in government and mission schools.

Mr Anatogu commended Mr Oranye for sponsoring the mathematics scholarship award as well as other corporate organisations for their support to the event.

In an interview, Victor Enwezor, a member of the planning committee disclosed that 40 local music artists and 20 masquerades from Onitsha and environs were participating in the week-long event.

Mr Enwezor said other programmes packaged for the event included street arts and carnivals, football, food and choral competitions.

He explained that the festival was also designed to position Onitsha as a fun-filled and friendly community with a rich cultural heritage.

For his part, Okagbue, a primary six pupil of Immaculate Conception Nursery and Primary School commended the organisers of the event and promised to further his mathematics skills.

NAN reports that the theme of the week-long festival is “Rejoice, for God’s blessings abound.”

