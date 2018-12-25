8-year-old killed in Enugu fire incident

Related News

The Enugu State Police Command has commenced investigation into the death of an 8-year-old boy from suspected kerosene ignited fire in Umundu Community, Udenu Local Government Area.

The Command’s spokesman, Ebere Amaraizu, who confirmed the incident in a statement on Tuesday, said the incident occurred on Sunday night.

Mr Amaraizu said the boy and his family were in their house when the fire broke out and engulfed the whole apartment on that fateful day.

“It was gathered that the incident occurred when the victim, little Chikamso Nnamani, about 8 years old, had tried to refill their lamp with kerosene.

“But unfortunately, the light went wild and quickly engulfed the whole house.

“It was further gathered that as occupants were scampering for safety, the said Chikamso ran towards another direction where he was allegedly consumed by the fire,’’ he said.

According to Mr Amaraizu, a full-scale investigation has commenced into the incident.

The police spokesman also said the serene community had been thrown into mourning this festive season following the unfortunate incident.

(NAN)