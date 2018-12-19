APC to flag off Imo governorship campaign

National Chairman of All Progressives Congress, (APC), Adams Oshiomhole (m), addressing State House Correspondents after a meeting with the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari at the State House Abuja on Monday (23/7/18). With him are Spokesperson for President Muhammadu Buhari’s 2019 Campaign, Festus Keyamo (L) and former member of the House of Representatives from Birnin-Kudu in Jigawa State. Hon. Farouk Aliyu Adamu. 03946/23/7/18/Ismaila Ibrahim/NAN
National Chairman of All Progressives Congress, (APC), Adams Oshiomhole (m), addressing State House Correspondents after a meeting with the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari at the State House Abuja on Monday (23/7/18). With him are Spokesperson for President Muhammadu Buhari’s 2019 Campaign, Festus Keyamo (L) and former member of the House of Representatives from Birnin-Kudu in Jigawa State. Hon. Farouk Aliyu Adamu. 03946/23/7/18/Ismaila Ibrahim/NAN

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said it will flag off its governorship campaign for its Imo State candidate, Hope Uzodinma, on Friday.

This was revealed by the national chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, while inaugurating the caretaker committee for the state.

This is coming less than 24 hours after the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) dissolved the Ogun and Imo State executive committees.

The party took the decision on the grounds that the officials could not be trusted to work for the good of the party seeing they are loyal to the state governors who had promised to support candidates of other parties for the governorship election.

The governors earlier failed to have their preferred candidates fly the APC tickets in their respective states.

Mr Oshiomhole assured he would be present to grace the occasion scheduled to hold in Owerri, the state capital.

He charged the committee headed by Marcelinous Nlemigbo to work closely with Mr Uzodinma and other candidates of the party by mobilising supporters across the state.

He also took a swipe at Governor Rochas Okorocha over his botched support for his son-in-law, Uche Nwosu, as the party’s candidate. He said the APC is focused on building strong institutions ”rather than powerful individuals whose tenure remain ephemeral”.

He asked the committee to learn from the party’s philosophy of negotiation and inclusiveness in its dealings.

Mr Nlemigbo expressed gratitude to the Oshiomhole led (NWC) for the responsibility while assuring they would put in place efforts aimed at reconciling aggrieved members of the party.

He also promised to work closely with the top members of the party to ensure victory in 2019.

Other members of the committee are: Ugochukwu Nzekwe – deputy chairman; Love Ineh – secretary; Enyinna Onuegbu-member; Canice Nwachukwu-member; Josephine Nnorom- women leader; Paul Para – member; Linus Ineoha – organising secretary and Nicholas Osuagwu – zonal chairman.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

Lois Ugbede

Lois Ugbede is a junior politics reporter at PREMIUM TIMES. She currently covers some of the nation’s big political parties and the Independent National Electoral Commission. Twitter: @ugbedelois

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.