APC to flag off Imo governorship campaign

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said it will flag off its governorship campaign for its Imo State candidate, Hope Uzodinma, on Friday.

This was revealed by the national chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, while inaugurating the caretaker committee for the state.

This is coming less than 24 hours after the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) dissolved the Ogun and Imo State executive committees.

The party took the decision on the grounds that the officials could not be trusted to work for the good of the party seeing they are loyal to the state governors who had promised to support candidates of other parties for the governorship election.

The governors earlier failed to have their preferred candidates fly the APC tickets in their respective states.

Mr Oshiomhole assured he would be present to grace the occasion scheduled to hold in Owerri, the state capital.

He charged the committee headed by Marcelinous Nlemigbo to work closely with Mr Uzodinma and other candidates of the party by mobilising supporters across the state.

He also took a swipe at Governor Rochas Okorocha over his botched support for his son-in-law, Uche Nwosu, as the party’s candidate. He said the APC is focused on building strong institutions ”rather than powerful individuals whose tenure remain ephemeral”.

He asked the committee to learn from the party’s philosophy of negotiation and inclusiveness in its dealings.

Mr Nlemigbo expressed gratitude to the Oshiomhole led (NWC) for the responsibility while assuring they would put in place efforts aimed at reconciling aggrieved members of the party.

He also promised to work closely with the top members of the party to ensure victory in 2019.

Other members of the committee are: Ugochukwu Nzekwe – deputy chairman; Love Ineh – secretary; Enyinna Onuegbu-member; Canice Nwachukwu-member; Josephine Nnorom- women leader; Paul Para – member; Linus Ineoha – organising secretary and Nicholas Osuagwu – zonal chairman.